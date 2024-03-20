FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.
