Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 669,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 133,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market cap of C$17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

