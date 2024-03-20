Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.65

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 34252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3644647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

