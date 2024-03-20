Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

