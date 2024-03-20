Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,312 shares of company stock valued at $320,520,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Salesforce stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,294. The company has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.89 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.