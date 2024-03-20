Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.72. 1,396,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $328.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.