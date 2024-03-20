Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.80. 1,040,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

