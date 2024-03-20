Graphite Bio Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.26.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 28.93%.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and GPH201 for the treatment of XSCID, a life-threatening disease for multiple mutations in a single gene.
