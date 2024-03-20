Graphite Bio Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Graphite Bio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 28.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and GPH201 for the treatment of XSCID, a life-threatening disease for multiple mutations in a single gene.

