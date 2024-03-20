Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Great Eagle Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
