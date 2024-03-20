Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.58

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 315719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Grindr Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 1,853,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

