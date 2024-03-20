Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,513,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 654,008 shares.The stock last traded at $12.66 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Groupon by 634.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

