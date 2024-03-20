Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.64

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 8578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.58 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.
Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
