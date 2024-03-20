i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Up 4.5%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12). Approximately 3,726,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,307,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.32 ($0.12).

i3 Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of £116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 324.67 and a beta of 0.15.

i3 Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

