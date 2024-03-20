Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Up 1.3%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Imaflex Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

