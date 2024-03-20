Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,645,200.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NARI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,508.33 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

