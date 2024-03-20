Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Up 6.3%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Inrad Optics Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.