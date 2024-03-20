Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) Director Charles Fargason bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $374,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carriage Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CSV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 163,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,511. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

