Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 592,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,448. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

