Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 1,316,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,561. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 359,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

