Insider Selling: Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of Allient stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allient Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALNT stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,014. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $557.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

