Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 2,173 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,524. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

