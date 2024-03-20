Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 13,449 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

RCUS stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 485,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,560. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

