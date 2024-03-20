Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 13,449 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96.
Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %
RCUS stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 485,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,560. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
View Our Latest Report on Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.