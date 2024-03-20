Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 7,968 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at $122,177,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.
NET stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
