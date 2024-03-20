Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells 9,410 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $250,682.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 640,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,637. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

