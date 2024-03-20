Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $18,295.65.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 935,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

