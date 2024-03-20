Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $18,295.65.
Cryoport Price Performance
Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 935,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on CYRX
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is Put Option Volume?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.