Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 876 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.86. The company had a trading volume of 824,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,095. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $331.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.