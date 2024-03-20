Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,044,126.72 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72.

MEG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.45. 1,237,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.74. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

