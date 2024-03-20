Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 49,234 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51.
Sprinklr Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,605. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.