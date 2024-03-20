Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 49,234 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,605. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

View Our Latest Report on CXM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.