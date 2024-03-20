Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. 2,954,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,193. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.