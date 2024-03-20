Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,624. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.72 and a 12 month high of $110.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

