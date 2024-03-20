Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises about 0.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insperity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. 210,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

