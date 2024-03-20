Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.82

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 706989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
