Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 22.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,478,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,114,887. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $448.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

