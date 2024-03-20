Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.34

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 46104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
