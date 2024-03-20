iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.44

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 378026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,442,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

