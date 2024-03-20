iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.14

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 1242770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,990 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

