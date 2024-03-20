iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $524.81. The firm has a market cap of $405.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

