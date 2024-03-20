iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.93

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 162390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

