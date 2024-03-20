iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 822,391 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.98 on Wednesday. 681,081 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

