iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.80

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 58527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

