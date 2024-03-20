iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.43

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 724198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 634,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

