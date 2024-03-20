iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.02

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.02 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 1246906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

