iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Decreased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 1,758,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,907. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

