Jet Protocol Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.81 million and $110,330.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.59 or 0.99904641 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00153448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 229.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0020792 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,470.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

