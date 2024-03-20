John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $37.54. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.75.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
