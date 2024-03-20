Joule Financial LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,425,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,536,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

