JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

JOYY Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JOYY by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 146,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

