JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

YY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 145,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,643. JOYY has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

