JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.60

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.60 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.32), with a volume of 1568092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.32).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.97. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

