JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.76

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 133157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

